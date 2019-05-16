Sudan opposition regrets military council's suspension of talks

KHARTOUM, May 16 (Reuters) - Sudan’s opposition alliance on Thursday said the ruling military council’s suspension of talks with protesters for 72 hours was a “regrettable decision”.

The opposition alliance, known as the Declaration of Freedom and Change Forces (DFCF), also vowed to continue sit-ins outside the defence ministry and across the country.

Earlier in the day, the Transitional Military Council (TMC) suspended the talks after protesters broke a deal on de-escalation, the council head said in a televised statement. (Reporting by Mohamed El-Sherif; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)