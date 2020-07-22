Sudan to adjust pound's exchange rate over two years

CAIRO, July 22 (Reuters) - Sudan’s adjusted budget for 2020 includes measures to adjust the exchange rate of the country’s pound, allowing it to achieve its “real price” over the coming two years, the acting finance minister said on Wednesday.

The private sector will be allowed to import unlimited quantities of fuel to address shortages, which will lead to a “rationalization” of its price, Hiba Mohamed Ali told a cabinet meeting, state news agency SUNA reported.

The government will continue to subsidize wheat, medicines, and cooking gas under the new budget, she said. (Reporting by Nafisa Eltahir and Nadine Awadalla; editing by John Stonestreet)