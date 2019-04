KHARTOUM, April 30 (Reuters) - Sudan’s main protest group said on Tuesday the ruling Transitional Military Council (TMC) appeared “not serious” about transferring power to civilians.

“With the passing of time the powers of the military council are expanded and this is a very big danger for the Sudanese revolution,” said Mohammed Naji Elasam, spokesman for the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA). (Reporting by Omar Fahmy; writing by Aidan Lewis; editing by Mark Heinrich)