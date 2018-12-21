Sudan protests handled 'without repression or opposition' -govt spokesman

CAIRO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - A spokesman for the Sudanese government said on Friday that protests over prices in several cities on Wednesday and Thursday were “dealt with in a civilised way without repression or opposition”, the official Sudan News Agency reported.

“Peaceful demonstrations were derailed and transformed by infiltrators into subversive activity targeting public institutions and property, burning, destroying and burning some police headquarters,” he was quoted as saying. He added, “The crisis is known to the government and is being dealt with.” (Reporting by Hesham Hajali; writing by Yousef Saba Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)