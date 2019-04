CAIRO, April 9 (Reuters) - Sudanese police have been instructed “not to confront citizens and peaceful gatherings,” state news agency SUNA cited police spokesman Hashem Ali as saying on Tuesday.

Ali said police were also told to “carry out their duties in protecting lives and property, preventing crime, regulating traffic and public safety procedures,” SUNA said. (Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Catherine Evans)