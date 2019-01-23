Sudan accepted assistance from UAE, Russia, Turkey - oil minister

KHARTOUM, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Sudan received assistance from the United Arab Emirates and accepted offers of support from Russia and Turkey “in light of the current circumstances”, Oil Minister Azhari Abdel Qader said on Wednesday.

“We received assistance from the United Arab Emirates,” he said. “And Russia and Turkey offered us assistance including fuel, wheat and others, and we accepted it as a normal matter between friendly countries in light of the current circumstances that Sudan is going through.”

The minister did not give details on the scale or timing of the support.