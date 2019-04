KHARTOUM, April 11 (Reuters) - Protesters attacked the offices of Sudan’s intelligence and security service in the eastern cities of Port Sudan and Kassala on Thursday, witnesses said.

Hundreds of protesters were involved in the assault on the NISS building in Port Sudan, they said. In Kassala, the NISS building was damaged when protesters attacked it, witnesses there said. (Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz Writing by Aidan Lewis, Editing by Angus MacSwan)