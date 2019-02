KHARTOUM, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Sudan’s President Omar al-Bashir on Friday called on parliament to postpone constitutional amendments that would allow him to run for another term in a presidential election in 2020.

Facing the biggest popular protests since he came to power 30 years ago, Bashir also declared a state of emergency for one year and said he would dissolve the central government and state governments. (Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz, writing by Lena Masri, Editing by William Maclean)