CORRECTED-Sudan's minister of defence dies of heart attack in south Sudan

(Correcting that Omar was a member of the military Council, not a member of the Sovereign Council)

CAIRO, March 25 (Reuters) - Sudan’s minister of defence, Lt Gen Jamaleldin Omar, has died of a heart attack in South Sudan, where he was taking part in peace negotiations between the government and armed movements in Juba, a spokesman for the Sudanese army said early on Wednesday.

Omar was a member of the military Council that took power after toppling Omar al-Bashir last year and replaced with the sovereign council which runs the country under a 39-month power-sharing deal with a civilian government. (Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz, Writing by Samar Hassan, Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)