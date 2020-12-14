Sudan says U.S. has committed to providing wheat over four years

DUBAI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Sudan’s acting finance minister said on Monday that the United States had committed to providing support for wheat and other commodities over four years as well as for debt relief, as it removed Sudan from its list of state sponsors of terrorism.

“The U.S. government has committed to providing over $1 billion that will support Sudan on its road to debt relief ... This is in addition to in-kind support that includes the provision of wheat and other commodities over four years,” acting Finance Minister Heba Ahmed said. (Reporting by Nafisa Eltahir and Nayera Abdalla; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Hugh Lawson)