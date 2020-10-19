Sudan eyes debt relief after lifting from U.S. sponsors of terrorism list

KHARTOUM, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Sudan’s removal from a U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism will open the door for the African country to get relief of its external debt worth $60 billion, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said on Monday.

Hamdok spoke on state television after U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States would remove Sudan from the list, which has been a major hurdle for Sudan to tap international institutions. (Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz and Alaa Swilam Writing by Ulf Laessing)