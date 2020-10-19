Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Energy

Sudan PM looking forward to Trump notifying Congress over terror list

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KHARTOUM, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said on Monday he was looking forward to U.S. President Donald Trump officially notifying Congress to rescind Sudan as a state sponsor of terrorism.

A Sudanese government source told Reuters Sudan was ready to pay compensation for U.S. Embassy bombing victims. Trump said Sudan would be lifted from the terrorism list once $335 million in compensation was paid. (Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz, Cairo newsroom Writing by Aidan Lewis)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up