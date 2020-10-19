Sudan PM looking forward to Trump notifying Congress over terror list

KHARTOUM, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said on Monday he was looking forward to U.S. President Donald Trump officially notifying Congress to rescind Sudan as a state sponsor of terrorism.

A Sudanese government source told Reuters Sudan was ready to pay compensation for U.S. Embassy bombing victims. Trump said Sudan would be lifted from the terrorism list once $335 million in compensation was paid. (Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz, Cairo newsroom Writing by Aidan Lewis)