U.S. poised to lift sanctions on Sudan - U.S. official
October 5, 2017 / 4:42 PM / 15 days ago

U.S. poised to lift sanctions on Sudan - U.S. official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The United States is preparing to lift long-standing economic sanctions against Sudan, citing improvement on human rights and progress on counter-terrorism, a U.S. official said on Thursday.

President Donald Trump’s administration is expected to announce its decision as early as Friday, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Shortly before leaving office, former U.S. President Barack Obama temporarily eased penalties against the African nation that had been in place for two decades. In July, the Trump administration postponed for three months a decision on whether to remove the sanctions completely, setting up an Oct. 12 deadline. (Reporting By Matt Spetalnick)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
