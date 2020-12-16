Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Financials

Sudan welcomes U.S. Treasury's move to clear $1 bln in arrears to the World Bank - tweet

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Sudan’s finance ministry said on Wednesday that it welcomed the U.S. Treasury’s move to clear $1 billion in Sudanese arrears to the World Bank.

The move allows Sudan to access $1.5 billion in funds from the International Development Association, the ministry said on its official Twitter account.

Acting finance minister Heba Ahmed said on Monday that the U.S. Export-Import Bank would also provide guarantees to American investors from the private sector that could initially total $1 billion, after the U.S. removed Sudan from its state sponsors of terrorism list.

Reporting by Nafisa Eltahir; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Aidan Lewis

