DUBAI, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates said they had provided a combined 540,000 tonnes of wheat to Sudan to support the country’s people, their state news agencies said on Wednesday.

The amount will cover basic food needs for three months, they said.

The two Gulf states have have previously pledged billions of dollars in aid to Sudan following the ousting of president Omar al-Bashir. (Reporting by Sylvia Westall)