KHARTOUM, April 13 (Reuters) - Sudan’s government will purchase 200,000 tonnes of wheat in a deal with the world food programme, state news agency SUNA reported on Monday.

The government, which faces an acute foreign currency shortage, will be able to pay for the wheat in Sudanese pounds, saving more than $50 million for its reserves, SUNA said. (Reporting by Nadine Awadalla and Khalid Abdelaziz; Editing by Mark Potter)