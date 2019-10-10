Suedzucker 2nd quarter earnings fall after sugar price drop

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Suedzucker, Europe’s largest sugar refiner, on Thursday reported a 54.8% fall in second-quarter earnings citing low sugar prices.

The group posted an operating profit of 28 million euros ($31 million) in the second quarter ending Aug. 31, compared to a profit of 62 million euros a year earlier.

Suedzucker confirmed its previous full-year forecast of revenues between 6.7 billion euros and 7.0 billion euros and an operating result ranging between zero and 100 million euros. ($1 = 0.9104 euros) (Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski in Gdansk Editing by Tomasz Janowski)