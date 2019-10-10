Consumer Goods and Retail
October 10, 2019 / 5:12 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Suedzucker 2nd quarter earnings fall after sugar price drop

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Suedzucker, Europe’s largest sugar refiner, on Thursday reported a 54.8% fall in second-quarter earnings citing low sugar prices.

The group posted an operating profit of 28 million euros ($31 million) in the second quarter ending Aug. 31, compared to a profit of 62 million euros a year earlier.

Suedzucker confirmed its previous full-year forecast of revenues between 6.7 billion euros and 7.0 billion euros and an operating result ranging between zero and 100 million euros. ($1 = 0.9104 euros) (Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski in Gdansk Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below