France asks Suedzucker to consider all options for sugar factories

PARIS, March 13 (Reuters) - The French government asked German sugar maker Suedzucker on Wednesday to consider all options to maintain production at three sites of its Saint Louis Sucre unit that is being targeted by a restructuring plan.

The government also said in a statement it had asked Suedzucker’s management at a meeting earlier in the day to consider the possible sale of those French sites to any buyer interested in them. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Gus Trompiz)