PARIS, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Saint Louis Sucre said on Thursday it would stop sugar production at two of its French sites as part of a wider restructuring plan at its parent Suedzucker , Europe’s largest sugar refiner.

Saint Louis Sucre will stop production at its Eppeville and Cagny sites in the first half of 2020, while production will continue at two other French sites, a spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide and Valerie Parent, editing by Gus Trompiz)