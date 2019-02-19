Suedzucker to close Polish sugar factory under restructuring

HAMBURG, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Suedzucker, Europe’s largest sugar refiner, plans to close a sugar production plant in Poland with annual capacity of about 50,000 tonnes, it said on Tuesday, as part of its restructuring programme to counter a slump in sugar prices.

Suedzucker has also announced recently that it will close sugar factories in Germany and France.

The company said in January that it plans to reduce sugar production volumes by up to roughly 700,000 tonnes a year. (Reporting by Michael Hogan Editing by David Goodman)