Suedzucker to close two German sugar factories in restructuring

HAMBURG, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Suedzucker, Europe’s largest sugar refiner, said on Thursday it plans to close two German sugar production plants as part of a restructuring programme announced this week.

The two plants are in Brottewitz and Warburg and together produce around 200,000 tonnes of sugar annually, a Suedzucker spokesman said.

The company said on Tuesday it plans to cut sugar production volumes by up to around 700,000 tonnes per year including factory closures because of the current slump in sugar prices. (Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Susan Fenton)