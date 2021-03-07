Veolia says to announce new proposal to end conflict with Suez positively

PARIS (Reuters) - Veolia said on Sunday it would announce a proposal later this week that it hoped would positively end the conflict with French waste and water management firm Suez.

The standoff between the two historic competitors and heirs to 19th century water companies that have become global firms has descended into a series of tit-for-tat manoeuvres as Suez tries to fend off Veolia.

Suez said on Feb. 26 its board had unanimously rejected Veolia’s offer of 18 euros per share, formalising opposition to a bid after months of wrangling between the rivals.

Veolia has argued its bid, which values Suez at 11.3 billion euros ($13.7 billion), would help create a global champion to take on rivals emerging in China and help develop new areas of recycling to respond to environmental concerns.

In a statement accusing Suez officials of “duplicity”, Veolia said it would hold a news conference later in the week to announce a new proposal that would enable them to come out of the situation positively.

It also criticised plans to sell two assets in Australia and Britain that Veolia had considered strategic in its offer.

“It is for all these reasons that Veolia announces that it is studying all legal avenues to block these sales and, if they should take place, engage the individual responsibility of those who would have authorised them,” it said in the statement.