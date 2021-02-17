Investment fund Ardian says France's Suez can develop by itself

PARIS, Feb 17 (Reuters) - French water and waste management firm Suez has the means to develop independently, chairwoman of investment firm Ardian Dominique Senequier told a hearing at the French Senate about Veolia’s hostile bid for its smaller rival.

Senequier, who made an alternative proposal last month to Veolia’s bid to buy Suez, also said a merger could work if the two groups focused on their strong points.