Investment fund Ardian says France's Suez can develop by itself

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 17 (Reuters) - French water and waste management firm Suez has the means to develop independently, chairwoman of investment firm Ardian Dominique Senequier told a hearing at the French Senate about Veolia’s hostile bid for its smaller rival.

Senequier, who made an alternative proposal last month to Veolia’s bid to buy Suez, also said a merger could work if the two groups focused on their strong points.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Matthieu Protard; Editing by Edmund Blair

