Exclusive: EU antitrust regulators to okay with conditions Schwarz, Suez deal - sources

FILE PHOTO: People are silhouetted in front of the new logo of French waste and water company Suez Environnement during a presentation in Paris, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are set to approve with conditions Lidl-owner Schwarz’s proposed acquisition of French waste and water management company Suez’s recycling business in four EU countries, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Schwarz, whose PreZero environmental division is making the acquisition, last month offered to sell assets to address the European Commission’s competition concerns.