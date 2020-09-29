Activist fund Amber Capital shares Engie board's concerns on valuation

PARIS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Activist fund Amber Capital said on Tuesday it fully shared concerns expressed by French utility Engie’s board on the necessity to adequately value its stake in Suez in which Veolia offered to buy a 29.9% stake.

Amber also said in a letter sent to Engie that Veolia’s project would open the path to creating a European champion for the environment.

Engie owns almost 32% of Suez. (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Writing by Matthieu Protard)