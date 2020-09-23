Veolia CEO Ferot rules out extending expiry deadline for Suez stake bid

PARIS, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The head of French water and waste management company Veolia ruled out on Wednesday extending the deadline for the expiry of its bid for a stake in rival Suez.

“No, I will not extend the validity date of my offer,” Antoine Frerot told a hearing at the National Assembly.

Veolia last month offered to pay 2.9 billion euros for a 29.9% stake in Suez owned by Engie, with a view to subsequently taking full control of Suez by buying up more shares. The deadline for Veolia’s bid is Sept.30