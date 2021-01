PARIS, Jan 18 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told RTL on Monday he was in favour of a friendly merger between utilities Suez and Veolia.

Suez has for months been resisting a takeover bid from Veolia, its longstanding competitor, which is also now its biggest shareholder with a 29.9% stake. (Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by David Evans)