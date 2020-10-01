Suez-Veolia situation has moved in 'right direction': Le Maire

PARIS (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday the Suez-Veolia situation was moving in the “right direction”.
Le Maire was speaking at a news event after French utility Engie ENGIE.PA on Wednesday moved closer to selling its 29.9% stake in Suez to Veolia VIE.PA, as it welcomed a sweetened 3.4 billion euro offer ($4 billion) and obtained extra time to seal the deal.
Reporting by Leigh Thomas, Dominique Vidalon; editing by Jason Neely
