Veolia's CEO still hopes to meet rival Suez head

PARIS, Feb 8 (Reuters) - French water and waste management firm Veolia’s chief executive Antoine Frerot said on Monday he was still hoping to meet this week smaller rival Suez’ CEO Bertrand Camus.

“This proposal is still valid”, Frerot told reporters.

Veolia said on Sunday it was launching an offer for all of Suez, valuing the group at 11.3 billion euros ($13.61 billion), after dropping efforts to win the backing of the Suez board.