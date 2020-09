PARIS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday that Veolia must show that its offer to buy the bulk of Engie’s stake in Suez is friendly.

Le Maire also told French LCI TV that the government needs time to decide on the bid.

The French state holds a 23.6% stake in Engie. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon and Matthieu Protard, editing by Louise Heavens)