Suez dismisses hostile Veolia bid following court ruling

Slideshow ( 2 images )

PARIS (Reuters) - Water and waste management company Suez on Monday said a bid by larger rival Veolia contravened a court ruling and was invalid, adding it would therefore not act on the filing notice served by the market regulator.

Suez said it would challenge the AMF market regulator’s notice.

Veolia vowed on Monday to press ahead with its bid for Suez despite new legal hurdles and a government warning over the increasingly hostile takeover battle.