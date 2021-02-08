Veolia's CEO says confident to clear judicial hurdles on bid for Suez

PARIS, Feb 8 (Reuters) - French water and waste management firm Veolia’s chief executive Antoine Frerot said on Monday the company would be able to clear judicial hurdles put in place by smaller rival Suez over its takeover bid.
Frerot also told reporters that the French financial market watchdog AMF has a month in which to say if Veolia’s bid for Suez meets regulations.
