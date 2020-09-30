Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Environmental Services

France's Veolia raises its offer on Suez to 18 euros per share

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - French waste and water management Veolia said on Wednesday it raised its offer to buy a 29.9% stake in smaller rival Suez to 18 euros per share from 15.5 euros per share.

The company also said in a statement that its intention to launch a tender offer would only take place upon a favorable recommendation of the board of directors of Suez.

Veolia offered last month to buy the bulk of Engie’s stake in Suez to create a “world champion of ecological transformation”.

Engie owns almost 32% of Suez.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon and Matthieu Protard, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up