PARIS, Aug 18 (Reuters) - French water and waste management utility company Veolia is in talks to buy sanitation networks maintenance company Suez RV OSIS for around 298 million euros ($354.4 million), Veolia said on Tuesday.

Veolia said the Suez RV OSIS business would fit in well with Veolia’s own ‘SARP’ division and would make Veolia a major player in the field of sanitation maintenance.