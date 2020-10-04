Veolia says it won't launch hostile bid for Suez

PARIS, Oct 4 (Reuters) - French utility Veolia pledged on Sunday it would not launch a hostile bid for the remaining shares of rival Suez after the acquisition of the 29.9% Suez stake owned by power group Engie.

Veolia closed in this week on an agreement to buy Engie’s stake in Suez, in a prelude to a full takeover bid and marking a breakthrough after weeks of hostilities between the parties.

Veolia “unconditionally commits not to file a hostile takeover bid following the sale of the shares held by Engie in Suez,” the group said in a statement, adding that any bid on the remaining capital of Suez would require the go-ahead from Suez’s board. (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Gwénaëlle Barzic; Editing by Toby Chopra)