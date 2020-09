FILE PHOTO: A flag with the logo of Suez is seen on a barge in Paris, France, September 3, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - French utility Veolia VIE.PA will improve its offer to buy Engie's ENGIE.PA 29.9% stake in rival Suez SEVI.PA, CEO Antoine Frerot said on Friday.

Frerot also told reporters that Veolia has the financial capacity to enhance its bid.

Veolia last month offered 2.9 billion euros ($3.39 billion)for Engie’s stake in Suez.