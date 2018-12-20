France's Suez appoints Bertrand Camus as CEO

PARIS, Dec 20 (Reuters) - French waste and water group Suez said on Thursday it had appointed Bertrand Camus as chief executive, effective from May 14, 2019, to succeed current boss Jean-Louis Chaussade.

Camus is currently a senior executive vice president at Suez in charge of Africa, the Middle East and Asia Pacific.

In a statement, Suez said it would also choose a successor to industry veteran Gerard Mestrallet as chairman of its board by the end of the first quarter next year. (Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Adrian Croft)