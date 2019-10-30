French utility Suez issues relatively upbeat sales guidance as earnings rise

Oct 30 (Reuters) - French utility Suez said it now expected sales to come in at the top end of its previously projected range, as it posted an increase in nine-month revenues and earnings.

Suez, in which domestic peer Engie has a 32% stake, expects to see its annual organic sales growth come in at the top end of its previously stated 2-3% range.

Suez, which has come under pressure from activist investment fund Amber Capital to boost returns for shareholders, is in the middle of a four-year strategy plan to boost its financial performance. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Clement Martinot; Editing by Himani Sarkar)