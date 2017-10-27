FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Utility Suez's 9-month earnings slip, although company confirms guidance
Sections
Featured
CEOs say Trump tax cut may boost investors more than jobs
Politics
CEOs say Trump tax cut may boost investors more than jobs
Amazon sales surge after Whole Foods acquisition
Business
Amazon sales surge after Whole Foods acquisition
McAfee to halt government source code reviews
Cyber Risk
McAfee to halt government source code reviews
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
October 27, 2017 / 5:35 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Utility Suez's 9-month earnings slip, although company confirms guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 27 (Reuters) - French waste and water group Suez said earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) fell 0.6 percent to 926 million euros ($1.1 billion) in the first nine months, although it confirmed its 2017 earnings guidance.

Suez confirmed its outlook for slight organic growth in revenue and EBIT this year, and for free cash flow of around 1 billion euros. That outlook does not include the impact of the takeover of industrial water specialist GE Water, which was finalised earlier this month.

The company’s core earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 1.7 percent to 1.92 billion euros, while revenues rose 0.7 percent to 11.30 billion.

Chief Executive Jean-Louis Chaussade said on an earnings call that revenue at the Europe waste division continued to rise, fuelled by the recovery in commodity prices and by an improvement in volumes during the last quarter.

$1 = 0.8596 euros Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.