UPDATE 1-French utility Suez to boost dividend "as soon as possible"

PARIS, Oct 2 (Reuters) - French waste and water group Suez CEO Bertrand Camus’ new 2030 strategy will target more international revenues and a higher share of turnover from industrial customers, although Camus did not say when Suez may increase its dividend.

Suez’s dividend - a key feature for investors - has been unchanged at 0.65 euros per share since Suez was listed in 2008.

Camus said he wants to grow the share of revenue from outside the European Union from 38% in 2018 to 60%, and the company also wants to become less reliant on municipal customers by pushing the revenue share of industrial customers from 41% to 50 percent.

He added that a third axis for development is technology and digital, which today account for less than 20% of revenue and should grow and we want to go to more tan 30 pct.

“The plan is to focus our financial resources on these three axis, the rotation of our assets will help us reconfigure our portfolio,” Camus said on a call with reporters.

He declined to say when Suez might increase its dividend.

“We will maintain the dividend at 0.65 euro in the next two years and then we want to be able to make it grow in line with earnings, both in terms of earnings per share and recurring cash flows and as soon as the dividend is well covered by results and cash flow,” he said.