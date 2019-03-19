UPDATE 1-Sugar merchant Alvean names new CEO and CFO

(Adds background)

LONDON, March 19 (Reuters) - Sugar merchant Alvean’s Chief Executive Gareth Griffiths has decided to step down and will be replaced by Paulo Roberto de Souza, the company said on Tuesday.

The Geneva-based merchant said that de Souza, who was CEO at Brazilian sugar and ethanol company Copersucar for nine years, had been on the board of directors since the company’s inception in 2014.

Alvean, one of the world’s largest sugar traders, is a joint venture formed by U.S. agricultural group Cargill and Brazil’s Copersucar.

Griffiths, who had been a member of the executive committee at Noble Group, was appointed CEO in 2017. De Souza stepped down as CEO of Copersucar late last year.

Alvean also named Pedro Geyerhahn as its new chief financial officer after the departure of Stefano Tonti on Feb. 28. (Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by Louise Heavens and David Goodman)