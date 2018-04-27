FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
DetainedInMyanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 27, 2018 / 7:56 AM / in an hour

Alvean signs long-term raw sugar contract with Al Khaleej

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - Sugar merchant Alvean said on Friday it has signed a long-term raw sugar sales contract with Dubai’s Al Khaleej Sugar, owner and operator of the world’s largest sugar refinery.

Al Khaleej has had a long-term relationship with one of Alvean’s shareholders, Copersucar, for nearly two decades.

“The relationship, now lying with Alvean, has been further strengthened with the entry of this long-term raw sugar procurement contract,” Al Khaleej Managing Director Jamal Al Ghurair said in a statement.

Alvean, the world’s largest sugar trader, is a joint venture formed by U.S. agricultural group Cargill and Brazil’s Copersucar in 2014. (Reporting by Nigel Hunt; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.