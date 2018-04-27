Alvean signs long-term raw sugar contract with Al Khaleej

LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - Sugar merchant Alvean said on Friday it has signed a long-term raw sugar sales contract with Dubai’s Al Khaleej Sugar, owner and operator of the world’s largest sugar refinery.

Al Khaleej has had a long-term relationship with one of Alvean’s shareholders, Copersucar, for nearly two decades.

“The relationship, now lying with Alvean, has been further strengthened with the entry of this long-term raw sugar procurement contract,” Al Khaleej Managing Director Jamal Al Ghurair said in a statement.

Alvean, the world’s largest sugar trader, is a joint venture formed by U.S. agricultural group Cargill and Brazil’s Copersucar in 2014. (Reporting by Nigel Hunt; editing by Jason Neely)