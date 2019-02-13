COFCO Int'l eyes sugar assets in Brazil - softs head

DUBAI, Feb 13 (Reuters) - COFCO International, the trading arm of Chinese state-owned food group COFCO, is looking to invest in sugar assets in Brazil, Global Softs president Marcelo de Andrade said on Wednesday.

“We are now looking more in Brazil,” he said on the sidelines of a major sugar conference in Dubai. “If I can find cheap assets yes (there may be deals) but I’m not in a rush to buy.”

De Andrade said the company performed well in 2018 in sugar, coffee and cotton, the three commodities he oversees, boosted by a scaling back of trading teams.

“When you have too many traders and when traders don’t trade they don’t cover the cost and you lose money but in our case our team is smaller and leaner and we don’t have this pressure and we can wait (for the best opportunities),” he said.

He said the company also took less risks.

“When we took a risk we only took a risk where we had a very good view,” he said. (Reporting by Maha El Dahan and Dahlia Nehme; Writing by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)