UPDATE 1-Brazil's Copersucar sees sugar trade flow reaching equilibrium in 2nd half

PIRACICABA, Brazil, May 30 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Copersucar, the world’s largest sugar merchant, expects global sugar trade flow to reach an equilibrium between supply and demand in the second half of 2019, which could lead to a price recovery for the sweetener.

According to the company’s strategy director, Tomas Caetano Manzano, lower sugar production in some of the main producers such as Brazil and Thailand will erase a surplus of 9.9 million tonnes seen in the end of the 2017/18 global crop (October-September).

Manzano said he is positive about the current sugar market and sees higher average raw sugar prices in 2019 than last year. “Prices should react positively later this year, as supply and demand are more balanced,” the director said.

Copersucar is partnered with Cargill Inc in the 50-50 sugar trading venture Alvean, the world’s leading trader of raw sugar. The Brazilian company also controls the U.S.-based ethanol trading company Eco-Energy.

Discussing ethanol, which is made from sugar, Manzano said hydrous ethanol this year continued to eat into gasoline’s share of Brazil’s light-vehicle fuel market.

Gasoline consumption decreased by 9% in 2018 in Brazil compared with the previous year, Manzano said, adding that he expects a further decrease this year for the oil-based product.

Ethanol prices are substantially lower than gasoline at pumps in Brazil’s larger fuel-consuming states.

Copersucar works with more than 20 associated sugar and ethanol companies in Brazil, overseeing sales of their combined production. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis)