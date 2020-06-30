CORRECTED-ICE July raw sugar delivery seen at 4,993 contracts - traders

(Corrects deliveries by Raizen to 3,865 from 3.865 in second paragraph)

NEW YORK, June 30 (Reuters) - The deliveries against the expiration of the ICE July raw sugar contract reached 4,993 lots, the equivalent to 253,658 tonnes, sharply lower than the record volume seen for the May expiration, three brokers told Reuters on Tuesday.

Brazilian sugar and ethanol company Raizen was seen as the largest deliverer with a total of 3,865 contracts, or around 197,000 tonnes. Czarnikow was said to be the top receiver of the sugar with 2,362 contracts. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira)