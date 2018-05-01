UPDATE 1-ICE May raw sugar delivery totals about 1.07 mln tonnes

(Adds delivery details, table) NEW YORK, May 1 (Reuters) - The ICE May raw sugar delivery totaled 21,021 lots, about 1.07 million tonnes, ICE Futures U.S. data showed on Tuesday. The origin for all the raw sugar is Brazil, the world's biggest producer, ICE data showed. An Alvean spokesman confirmed the company, a joint venture of Cargill Inc and Brazilian sugarcane cooperative Copersucar, purchased 5,925 lots of the delivery. Louis Dreyfus Co bought more than half the delivery at 11,998 lots, traders said. A company spokeswoman declined to comment. Trade house Sucres & Denrees (Sucden) was seen buying 3,098 lots, traders said. The company did not respond to a request to comment. DELIVERER GROWTH PORT CONTRACTS BNP Paribas Securities Corp. Brazil Paranagua 1523 Macquarie Futures USA, Inc. Brazil Santos 6589 SG Americas Securities, LLC Brazil Paranagua 2953 SG Americas Securities, LLC Brazil Santos 9956 TOTAL 21021 RECEIVER ADM Investor Services Brazil Paranagua 660 ADM Investor Services Brazil Santos 2438 Marex North America, LLC Brazil Paranagua 1262 Marex North America, LLC Brazil Santos 4663 Term Commodities Brazil Paranagua 2554 Term Commodities Brazil Santos 9444 TOTAL 21021 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Susan Thomas)