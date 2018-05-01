FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 1, 2018 / 1:47 PM / in 2 hours

UPDATE 1-ICE May raw sugar delivery totals about 1.07 mln tonnes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Adds delivery details, table)
    NEW YORK, May 1 (Reuters) - The ICE May raw sugar delivery
totaled 21,021 lots, about 1.07 million tonnes, ICE Futures U.S.
data showed on Tuesday.
    The origin for all the raw sugar is Brazil, the world's
biggest producer, ICE data showed.
    An Alvean spokesman confirmed the company, a joint venture
of Cargill Inc           and Brazilian sugarcane cooperative
Copersucar, purchased 5,925 lots of the delivery.
    Louis Dreyfus Co             bought more than half the
delivery at 11,998 lots, traders said. A company spokeswoman
declined to comment. 
    Trade house Sucres & Denrees (Sucden) was seen buying 3,098
lots, traders said. The company did not respond to a request to
comment.
    
 DELIVERER                       GROWTH    PORT       CONTRACTS
 BNP Paribas Securities Corp.    Brazil    Paranagua       1523
 Macquarie Futures USA, Inc.     Brazil    Santos          6589
 SG Americas Securities, LLC     Brazil    Paranagua       2953
 SG Americas Securities, LLC     Brazil    Santos          9956
 TOTAL                                                    21021
                                                               
 RECEIVER                                                      
 ADM Investor Services           Brazil    Paranagua        660
 ADM Investor Services           Brazil    Santos          2438
 Marex North America, LLC        Brazil    Paranagua       1262
 Marex North America, LLC        Brazil    Santos          4663
 Term Commodities                Brazil    Paranagua       2554
 Term Commodities                Brazil    Santos          9444
 TOTAL                                                    21021
 
 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Susan Thomas)
