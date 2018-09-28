FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 28, 2018 / 6:00 PM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Louis Dreyfus seen scooping up small ICE October sugar delivery -traders

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Louis Dreyfus Company was seen as the sole buyer of 5,337 lots of raw sugar against the ICE contract that expired on Friday in the smallest delivery against an October contract since 2011, according to traders and data.

The delivery against the October raw sugar contract on ICE Futures U.S. was expected to total just 5,337 lots, about 271,000 tonnes, of raw sugar from origins in Central America and possibly Mexico and Brazil, according to the traders.

A spokeswoman for the firm declined to comment. (Reporting by Ayenat Mersie and Chris Prentice in New York Editing by Matthew Lewis)

