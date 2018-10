Louis Dreyfus unit is sole buyer of small ICE raw sugar delivery -data

NEW YORK, Oct 1 (Reuters) - A subsidiary of Louis Dreyfus Company BV was the sole buyer of 5,337 lots, about 271,000 tonnes of raw sugar delivered against the October contract that expired on Friday, exchange data showed on Monday. Details of the delivery are below: RECEIVER GROWTH PORT CONTRACTS Term Brazil Maceio 149 Commodities Term Brazil Paranagua 1575 Commodities Term Brazil Santos 1730 Commodities Term El Acajutla 101 Commodities Salvador Term Guatemala Puerto 266 Commodities Quetzal Term Honduras Cortez 138 Commodities Term Honduras Henecan 354 Commodities Term Mexico Coatzacoalcos 347 Commodities Term Mexico Tampico 80 Commodities Term Nicaragua Corinto 223 Commodities Term South Durban 374 Commodities Africa TOTAL: 5337 DELIVERER GROWTH PORT CONTRACTS EDF Man Capital Brazil Maceio 149 Markets Inc. EDF Man Capital El Acajutla 101 Markets Inc. Salvador EDF Man Capital Guatemala Puerto 99 Markets Inc. Quetzal EDF Man Capital Mexico Coatzacoalc 119 Markets Inc. os EDF Man Capital Mexico Tampico 80 Markets Inc. EDF Man Capital South Durban 374 Markets Inc. Africa Macquarie Guatemala Puerto 167 Futures USA, Quetzal Inc. Macquarie Honduras Cortez 138 Futures USA, Inc. Macquarie Honduras Henecan 354 Futures USA, Inc. Macquarie Mexico Coatzacoalc 228 Futures USA, os Inc. Macquarie Nicaragua Corinto 223 Futures USA, Inc. SG Americas Brazil Paranagua 1575 Securities, LLC SG Americas Brazil Santos 1730 Securities, LLC TOTAL: 5337 (Reporting by Chris Prentice Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)