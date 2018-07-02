UPDATE 1-Alvean seen as sole buyer of small ICE July raw sugar delivery

(Updates with details from traders, price movement, value throughout)

July 2 (Reuters) - Alvean, the joint venture of global commodities trader Cargill and Brazilian sugar cooperative Copersucar, is the buyer of the smallest physical delivery against an ICE raw sugar futures contract in four years, according to traders and exchange data.

The sugar to be delivered against the July contract on ICE Futures U.S. totaled 6,519 lots, or about 331,000 tonnes, and was due from Brazil, Mexico and Costa Rica, ICE Futures U.S. data showed on Monday.

An Alvean spokesman did not respond immediately to a request for confirmation or comment on the purchase worth $86.6 million, based on Friday’s closing price of 11.86 cents per lb.

The delivery was in line with a Reuters report on Friday of about 331,000 tonnes, marking the smallest physical delivery against a contract since July 2014, according to exchange data compiled by Reuters.

The July contract finished at a discount of 0.39 cent per lb against the most-active October contract on Friday.

October futures were down over 5 percent by 10:35 a.m. ET (1435 GMT) on Monday. (Reporting by Chris Prentice in New York Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Chizu Nomiyama)