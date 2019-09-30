Wilmar seen sole buyer of small ICE October raw sugar delivery - traders

NEW YORK, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Wilmar International scooped up about 175,000 tonnes, or 3,439 lots, of raw sugar to be delivered against the ICE Futures U.S. contract that expired on Monday, three traders said.

That would be the smallest physical delivery of raw sugar against an ICE October contact since 2011, according to exchange data compiled by Reuters. The sugar, worth about $46 million based on Monday’s closing price, was expected from origins including Central America, the traders said.

The exchange was expected to publish official data on the delivery on Tuesday. A spokesperson for Wilmar did not respond immediately to request for comment.